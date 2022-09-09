AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken says Russia paying ‘huge costs’ in Ukraine

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:32pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send reinforcements to Ukraine’s Kharkiv region underlined the huge losses Russia’s forces are taking in its war.

“There are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine and unfortunately, tragically, horrifically President Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost to Russia, at huge cost to its future,” he said.

Blinken was speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels after talks with the Western alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, one day after the chief US diplomat had visited Kyiv.

Earlier, Russian news agencies had reported that Moscow’s forces were redeploying to the Kharkiv region in response to a large-scale Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

The TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies shared video from Russia’s defence ministry, showing the movement of military hardware on a paved road, some with Russian flags and bearing the letter “Z”, a symbol of Russia’s military campaign.

Local Moscow-installed official Vitaliy Ganchev said in televised remarks that “fierce battles” were under way near Balakliya, a town in Kharkiv region that Ukraine said it had recaptured on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin Antony Blinken Russian military Russian troops RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken says Russia paying ‘huge costs’ in Ukraine

'My voice is entirely at service of Pakistan': UN chief

Miftah forms committee to address concerns of Chinese IPPs

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags

Oil supported by supply threats yet still set for weekly drop on demand fears

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall on softer demand; eyes on EU emergency meeting

India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: India’s foreign ministry

In Quetta: miscreants protest tomato import, seen destroying containers

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

Read more stories