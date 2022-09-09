AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Miftah forms committee to address concerns of Chinese IPPs

  • Finance Division statement says CEOs of Chinese IPPs expressed satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues
BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2022 05:54pm
Follow us

The federal government on Friday formed a committee comprising representatives from the Finance and Power Divisions as well as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to hold meetings with Chinese Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on a regular basis to address and resolve their concerns.

The development comes after Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over a meeting on the issue of payments to Chinese IPPs at the Finance Division, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The meeting discussed the issue of outstanding payments to Chinese IPPs in Pakistan and other hurdles faced by them.

As per the statement, Miftah shared that CPEC is a flagship project of friendship between Pakistan and China, and expressed resolve of the present government to provide all kind of facilities to Chinese investors. He further assured the Chinese IPPs authorities to address and resolve their concerns immediately.

The CEOs of Chinese IPPs expressed their satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues.

Earlier in June, the Finance Ministry had urged the Power Division to address excess profitability by IPPs under CPEC at par with a settlement with other IPPs.

Finance Ministry raised the issue of CPEC–IPPs, while offering comments on one of the summaries of Power Division regarding opening of Revolving Account for the Chinese IPPs. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Power and Finance Divisions to convince Chinese power projects established under CPEC for staggering the payment of their outstanding dues of about Rs 350 billion.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Tariq Fatemi SAPM, Zafaruddin Mehmood SAPM, Secretary Power, CEOs of Chinese IPPs and senior officers from Finance and Power Divisions attended the meeting.

China Finance Division CPEC IPP Independent Power Producers Miftah Ismail COMMITTEE China IPP

Comments

1000 characters

Miftah forms committee to address concerns of Chinese IPPs

'My voice is entirely at service of Pakistan': UN chief

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags

Oil supported by supply threats yet still set for weekly drop on demand fears

Global LNG: Asia spot prices fall on softer demand; eyes on EU emergency meeting

India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Sept 12: India’s foreign ministry

In Quetta: miscreants protest tomato import, seen destroying containers

Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Pakistan bring back Hayden for T20 World Cup role in Australia

Read more stories