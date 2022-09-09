AGL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
AVN 77.65 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.32%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 81.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.28%)
EPCL 59.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
FCCL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
FFL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
FLYNG 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
GGGL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
GGL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
GTECH 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.38%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 30.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 18.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
TREET 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 92.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.3%)
UNITY 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
WAVES 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UN Chief António Guterres arrives as Pakistan reels from flood disaster

  • He will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe
BR Web Desk Published 09 Sep, 2022 11:08am
Follow us

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Pakistan on Friday to express solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan braving a colossal climate-induced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar received him at Islamabad International Airport.

“During the visit, Secretary Guterres will hold meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by climate change,” stated a curtain raiser statement released by the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday.

UN Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan on September 9-10

The secretary-general will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe.

According to the curtain raiser, Guterres will interact with displaced families and first responders in the field and oversee UN’s humanitarian response work in support of the government’s rescue and relief efforts for millions of affected people.

His visit will further raise global awareness about the massive scale of this calamity and the resulting loss of life and widespread devastation, it said.

“It will contribute towards enhancing commensurate and coordinated international response to the humanitarian and other needs of the 33 million affected Pakistanis,” the statement added.

The secretary general’s visit will also spotlight the importance of sustained international support for Pakistan through the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, and for building resilience against future climate shocks.

Pakistan Antonio Guterres Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

UN Chief António Guterres arrives as Pakistan reels from flood disaster

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further against US dollar in inter-bank market

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

Read more stories