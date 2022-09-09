AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Human development set back 5 years by Covid, other crises: UN

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
UNITED NATIONS, (United States): A United Nations report published Thursday argues that an unprecedented array of crises, chiefly among them Covid-19, has set human progress back five years and fueled a global wave of uncertainty.

The UN Development Program (UNDP) announced that for the first time since it was created over 30 years ago, the Human Development Index — a measure of countries’ life expectancies, education levels, and standards of living — has declined for two years straight, in 2020 and 2021. “It means we die earlier, we are less well educated, our incomes are going down,” UNDP chief Achim Steiner told AFP in an interview.

“Just under three parameters, you can get a sense of why so many people are beginning to feel desperate, frustrated, worried about the future,” he said.

The Human Development Index has steadily risen for decades, but began sliding in 2020 and continued its fall in 2021, erasing the gains of the preceding five years, the paper says. Titled “Uncertain times, unsettled lives,” the report points to the Covid-19 pandemic as a major driver of the global reversion, but also says that a compounding number of crises — political, financial and climate-related — have not allowed time for populations to recover.

