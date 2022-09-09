AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Fast-track payments: Meezan Bank launches POS terminals, online gateway

Published 09 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has launched Point of Sale (POS) payment and online payment gateway services to further enhance its digital retail offering and fast-track the country’s digital ecosystem.

The bank will act as a link between merchants, issuers and payment networks by offering them state-of-the-art POS machines and make cashless transactions available over the counters, enabling retailers to benefit from the adoption of digital payments. The POS machines support acceptance of local and international cards, card and mobile tap payments and integration with the retailer system. With the launch of POS and e-Commerce Acquiring services, Meezan Bank will now be able to digitize payments for a large number of unserved retail customers who prefer Islamic banking.

A ceremony was recently held at Meezan Bank’s Head Office to acknowledge the contribution of the key individuals in this project. This ceremony was attended by Ariful Islam - Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank and other senior team members.

Commenting on this occasion Ariful Islam said, “Meezan Bank is actively working towards modernizing retail services in the country through enhanced digital offerings and documentation in the economy. We are confident that our recently launched merchant acquiring services will accelerate digital payments.”

