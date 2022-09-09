Employees of autonomous bodies, others: Govt to give ad hoc relief allowance

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to extend 15 per cent Ad-hoc Relief Allowance of basic pay to employees of autonomous/ semi-autonomous bodies and Corporations that opted for government pay scales.

Finance Division, in a letter to Ministries/ Divisions/ Departments has revealed that consequent upon revision of Basic Pay Scales and grant of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2022 @ 15 per cent of basic pay to the Civil Servants in BPS l-22, from July 1, 2022, it has been decided that the grant of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2022 @ 15% of basic pay subject to existing conditions will also be applicable to the employees of Autonomous/ Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations, who have adopted the Federal Government’s Basic Pay Scales Scheme in totality.

According to Finance Division, these orders will; however, not be applicable to those Public Sector Corporations and Autonomous/ Semi-Autonomous Bodies which have adopted deferent pay scales/ allowances. In case of such organizations, the grant of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance-2022 @ 15% of basic pay subject to existing conditions will be allowed with the concurrence of Standing Committee of Finance Division on the recommendations of the respective Board of Directors/ Governors.

The grant of Ad-hoc Relief Allowance 2022 @ 15% of basic pay will invariably be tagged with the financial position of the organization.

Finance Division, in its letter has also clarified that Autonomous/ Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations, etc., will forward the cases of executive/ supervisory staff (only) with the recommendations of their respective Boards for concurrence of Finance Division to the grant of Ad-hoc relief Allowance- 2022 @ 15% of basic pay subject to existing conditions from July 1, 2022 and subsequently, on the same analogy, this benefit will be allowed to the non-executive/ non-supervisory staff of the Autonomous /Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations with the approval of their Board of Director/ Governors.

All Ministries/ Divisions have been requested to convey these instructions to Autonomous/ Semi-Autonomous Bodies and Corporations under their administrative control for taking further necessary action within the FY 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022