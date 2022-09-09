47 head constables promoted

LAHORE: After thoroughly checking the credentials of as many as 80 candidates and the recommendations of senior police officers, the Lahore police on Thursday promoted 47 head constables to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar while presiding over a meeting of the Promotion Board ordered the promotion of 47 head constables to the rank of ASIs. SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar and SSP Admin Atif Nazir were among other members of the board, who attended the meeting.

