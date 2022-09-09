Imran Khan represents entire country, not just a province: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has criticized the federal government stating that present federal cabinet is not representative of its people and is merely working to abolish corruption cases against them and achieve a clean slab for re-entry into national politics.

He stated that the present federal government is an imported setup which does not have ideological harmony and is focused on saving the looted capital of Pakistan adding that the imported rulers have made life of people miserable by destabilizing the national economy for their political gains.

While addressing the membership drive of Insaf Student Federation (ISF), (KP Chapter), Mahmood Khan clarified that Imran Khan is the only national leader who represents the entire country instead of a province and is the only person who can steer the country out of the present financial crisis.

He said that incompetent rulers are afraid of the increasing popularity of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and are trying to delude people but all their efforts are in vain as people have realized their true intentions and have tested them time and again. It is completely established now that no good is to be expected out of this corrupt conglomerate of selfish politicians, he added.

He termed Insaf Student Federation as the backbone of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf adding that ISF has always played proactive role when and where needed and have proved that it is the pivotal asset of the party.

The Chief Minister regretted that the group of corrupt politicians have always left behind a legacy of unprecedented loot and plunder adding that Imran Khan is the only hope who is fighting for the sovereignty of the nation. “We will have to support Imran Khan for the bright and better future of our coming generations”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022