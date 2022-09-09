AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan represents entire country, not just a province: CM

Press Release Published 09 Sep, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has criticized the federal government stating that present federal cabinet is not representative of its people and is merely working to abolish corruption cases against them and achieve a clean slab for re-entry into national politics.

He stated that the present federal government is an imported setup which does not have ideological harmony and is focused on saving the looted capital of Pakistan adding that the imported rulers have made life of people miserable by destabilizing the national economy for their political gains.

While addressing the membership drive of Insaf Student Federation (ISF), (KP Chapter), Mahmood Khan clarified that Imran Khan is the only national leader who represents the entire country instead of a province and is the only person who can steer the country out of the present financial crisis.

He said that incompetent rulers are afraid of the increasing popularity of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and are trying to delude people but all their efforts are in vain as people have realized their true intentions and have tested them time and again. It is completely established now that no good is to be expected out of this corrupt conglomerate of selfish politicians, he added.

He termed Insaf Student Federation as the backbone of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf adding that ISF has always played proactive role when and where needed and have proved that it is the pivotal asset of the party.

The Chief Minister regretted that the group of corrupt politicians have always left behind a legacy of unprecedented loot and plunder adding that Imran Khan is the only hope who is fighting for the sovereignty of the nation. “We will have to support Imran Khan for the bright and better future of our coming generations”, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mahmood Khan Federal Government Federal Cabinet Imran Khan corruption cases

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan represents entire country, not just a province: CM

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

‘Contempt of court’: IK to be indicted on 22nd

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

PAC bars politicians, guests from using CMs’ helicopters

Flood damage: Power Div yet to calculate losses

Taliban to sign contract with UAE’s company

Read more stories