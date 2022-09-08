AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
US State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa, both sides agree to enhance defence and security cooperation

  • Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and multi-domain enduring relationship with the US, COAS says
BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2022 Updated September 8, 2022 09:50pm
A delegation headed by Derek H. Chollet, Counselor, US State Department, on Thursday called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) to discuss bilateral and regional security issues, the military's media wing said.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance defence and security cooperation, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) added.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa said: "Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilateral engagement and multi-domain enduring relationship with the United States (US)."

The visiting dignitaries expressed their grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

"They offered USA’s support to the people of Pakistan in this hour of need," the ISPR said.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS thanked the US for its support and reiterated that assistance from Pakistan's "global partners shall be vital in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims."

US State Dept delegation calls on COAS Bajwa, both sides agree to enhance defence and security cooperation

