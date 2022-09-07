AGL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.59%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
AVN 76.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.4%)
BOP 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.64%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
GGGL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 27.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
OGDC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TPL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.01%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.17%)
WAVES 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,175 Decreased By -14.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 15,043 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.67%)
KSE100 41,761 Decreased By -99.7 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,716 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says Ukraine grain going to EU, not developing nations

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2022 01:41pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that most of the grain leaving Ukrainian ports after a blockade that fuelled a global food crisis is reaching the EU instead of developing nations.

“Almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the poorest developing countries, but to EU countries,” Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, was forced to halt almost all deliveries after Russia started a military operation in late February.

Ukrainian ‘counter-attack underway’, UN pushes for nuclear plant’s safety

Exports of grain across Black Sea ports resumed after Kyiv and Moscow in July inked a deal with the United Nations and Turkey acting as guarantors.

“We did everything to ensure that Ukrainian grain was exported… we did it together with Turkey,” Putin said at the forum.

Putin said European countries “acted as colonialists in recent decades and centuries” and “they continue to act so today”.

He said they “once again simply deceived developing countries”.

“With this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow,” Putin said, adding that it could lead to “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine Russia invasion of Ukraine Ukraine’s grain

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says Ukraine grain going to EU, not developing nations

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Intra-day update: rupee weakens further as demand for US dollar surges

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Oil slides to 7-month low on renewed demand fears, rate hike expectations

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Disbursement of global donations to people affected by floods: TI-P urges PM to ensure transparency

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Read more stories