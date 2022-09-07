AGL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
EPCL 59.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.85%)
FCCL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
FFL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
FLYNG 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
OGDC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.23%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TPLP 18.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,191 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 15,145 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 18.3 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,761 Increased By 10.1 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans near three-week low on supply outlook; wheat, corn slip

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2022 08:49am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with prices dropping to their lowest in three weeks, on expectations of a record US production and higher South American planting.

Wheat and corn prices slid for the first time in three sessions.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 1% to $ 13.85 a bushel, as of 0332 GMT, after dropping to its weakest since Aug. 18 at $13.84 a bushel.

Wheat fell 0.8% to $8.10 a bushel and corn gave up 0.9% to 6.69-3/4 a bushel.

Forecasts of a record US soybean crop are weighing on prices, as farmers prepare for harvesting their crop.

Weekly condition ratings for US corn and soybean crops held steady in the latest week, the US Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday, bucking analyst estimates for a decline as dry conditions gripped portions of the western Midwest.

In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA rated 54% of the US corn crop and 57% of the soybean in good to excellent condition, unchanged from a week earlier.

Soybeans ease on Argentine supplies; wheat, corn extend gains

Favourable early projections for Brazil’s next soybean and corn crops were adding pressure on Chicago futures.

Argentine soybean farmers registered 268,000 tonnes of sales during the last week of August, according to agriculture ministry data released on Tuesday, as the country expects the pace of sales to increase as new incentives kick in.

Russia on Tuesday questioned a U.N.-brokered deal with Ukraine to boost grain and fertilizer exports by both countries, accusing Western states of failing to honour pledges to help facilitate Moscow’s shipments.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and wheat.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans near three-week low on supply outlook; wheat, corn slip

Intra-day update: rupee weakens as demand for US dollar surges

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Shares buyback: SECP revises eligibility requirements for listed cos

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Staggering impact of FCA: Power Division to file motion to Nepra

FCA relief package: 1.8m ‘eligible’ KE consumers to be benefited

Edibles for flood-hit areas: Rs540m grant sought for USC

Read more stories