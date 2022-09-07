AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
Defence Day: Senate body pays rich tribute to martyrs

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army is the national army and it is the guarantor of unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and stability of the motherland.

This was said by Senator Mushahid Hussain, chairman of Senate Defence Committee on the occasion of Defence Day.

To commemorate the 57th Defence Day on Tuesday, members of the Senate Standing Committee on Defence, comprising senators, Shahzad Waseem, Waleed Iqbal, Rukhsana Zuberi, and Zarqa Suharwardy, headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed visited the mausoleum and home of martyr in Islamabad and paid great reverence and honoured the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider for the nation.

Senator Mushahid with other members marked the day with a visit to the mausoleum of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-i-Haider, at Pind Malkan, Islamabad. The committee head along with other members of the Senate Defence committee paid homage to the courage and bravery of Lance Naik Mehfooz Shaheed NH. Senator Mushahid laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the mausoleum, and also met members of the martyr’s family.

Senator Mushahid, while addressing a gathering at the mausoleum, applauded the exemplary heroism of Shaheed and other brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives in defence of the country. “We also salute the resilience and resolve of the mothers, fathers and families of our martyrs.”

SENATE Pakistan Army Defence Day Mushahid Hussain

