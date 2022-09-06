AGL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
ANL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 76.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.66%)
EPCL 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.19%)
FCCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.26%)
FLYNG 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
GGGL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
GGL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
TPLP 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.82%)
TREET 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 87.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
UNITY 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
WAVES 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,105 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
KSE100 41,730 Decreased By -129.6 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,697 Decreased By -50.3 (-0.32%)
US envoy Kerry urges China to resume talks to avoid climate crisis

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 12:44pm
HANOI: US climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday urged China to resume bilateral talks to avert a global warming crisis, and called on world leaders to speed up their energy transition away from fossil fuels.

The United States and China, the world’s biggest economies, must work together to address climate change, Kerry said. The two countries are also the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters.

“My hope is that President Xi will get back to the table with us so that we can work together to deal with this international threat,” he said.

China last month suspended talks with the United States on climate, security and other areas in response to a controversial visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It has said the United States must dispel the “negative influence” of that visit before talks can resume.

Speaking to a group of US businesses in Hanoi, Kerry also called on the private sector to boost its investment in the energy transition process. He highlighted the urgency with which countries need to move away from dirty fuels like coal and oil to renewable sources, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

IMF report focuses on crucial threat of climate change

“No government on earth has enough money to fund the transition,” he said. “The only way to fund this is to bring the private sector to the table.”

The former US secretary of state spoke just days after environment officials from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies failed to agree a joint communique following a meeting in Bali.

Kerry also said Vietnam’s utilisation rate of renewable energy sources was too low. Wind and solar energy account for 23% of Vietnam’s installed power generation capacity, but, he said, their utilisation rate is only 4%, partly due to weak transmission infrastructure.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, last month said it needs investment of between $8 billion and $14 billion a year through to 2030 to develop new power plants and expand its grid.

China United States climate change John Kerry

