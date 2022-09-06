Appointment of army chief: IK only questioned authority vested in ‘corrupt coalition’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday maintained that party chairman Imran Khan had only questioned whether the authority vested in corrupt and rejected elements – the ruling coalition – to appoint an army chief was in the national interest.

Speaking at a presser here, he said that the military is a “sacred” institution and the PTI had a natural boding with it as both come from the middle-class background.

“Who doesn’t know what the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] leadership used to say against the military in the past, and the same people who left no stone unturned to malign the military are now targeting the PTI,” he regretted.

He maintained that the only question Imran Khan asked: “Will it be in the national interest if people such as Shehbaz Sharif [the prime minister] and Asif Zardari who are thought to be ‘security risk and don’ make important appointments like that one of the army chief.”

He said that the people who were the architect of scandals such as Dawn leaks, Memogate, etc, and their never-ending anti-military approach before coming into power, must not forget their past.

He said that the “minority” government of Shehbaz Sharif which has come into power through a conspiracy, has been exposed by its own members like Khurram Dastgir Khan, Saad Rafique, and others, who admitted that they came into power or else they all would have been put behind the bars by Imran Khan in graft cases.

Chaudhry said that it was Imran Khan due to whom the country is still safe from becoming Sri Lanka, adding a single call from Imran Khan is enough to send the imported regime packing as the whole country and its youth hates the rulers.

“You cannot bring change in the country through chaos and conspiracy like these people…the change is possible through the power of the people and that power is only with Khan who can unite the whole nation,” he added.

He said that the incumbent regime has lost the moral ground to rule after it resorted to filing cases under terror law against Imran Khan and a sedition case against his chief of staff Shehbaz Gill.

