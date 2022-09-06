KATI officials laud Shahid Leghari appointment as PRCS chief

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief S M Muneer and President Salman Aslam welcomed the appointment of Sardar Shahid Leghari as the new Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Muneer said that Shahid Leghari belongs to Sindh and at a time when millions of people are affected by the flood in Sindh, his appointment has given hope to the flood victims.

KATI President Salman Aslam while congratulating Leghari said that he has known Shahid Leghari for a long time and his appointment will restore the trust of the business community especially the people in the welfare institutions and people will donate more generously because they are certain that the aid given will definitely reach the needy people.

President Salman Aslam said that after the recent rains and floods in the country, there is a need to speed up the welfare work.

In this situation Red Crescent under the leadership of Shahid Leghari will definitely not hesitate to provide aid to the victims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022