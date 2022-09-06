AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
NA speaker urges world community to take steps to tackle climate crisis

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called on the world community to take measures to tackle the climate crisis and come forward to help Pakistan as it has been affected the most.

“The preparation of national dissertation on climate change was the obligation of intelligentsia and academia. Pakistan was vulnerable to climate change even though it contributed less than one percent of global greenhouse gasses that warm our planet,” the speaker expressed these views, while addressing the inaugural session of the First International Conference on “Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Development and Food Security” held under the auspices of Allama Iqbal Open University in Islamabad on Monday.

While appreciating the efforts of the organizers for taking the initiative to hold a dialogue on the importance of introducing climate resilient agriculture in the country, the speaker hoped that this conference would be fruitful for the formulation of a national discourse on agriculture and food security.

About the damages to life and property in the country due to floods, he said that the agricultural lands had submerged and all major crops and livestock had perished across the country.

The speaker said the National Assembly of Pakistan was effectively highlighting challenges due to climate change through vibrant parliamentary democracy.

He said that the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) oversees progress on the climate-related goal of SDGs while Standing Committee on climate change also actively scrutinizes government climate action and environmental response.

