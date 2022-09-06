Bestway Group donates $1m to help flood affectees

KARACHI: Bestway Group, the country’s leading foreign investor, has announced financial and material support to the people of Pakistan of $1.0 million.

In a statement released by Bestway Group in London, the Group CEO Lord Zameer Choudrey, CBE SI Pk said, “On behalf of our founder and Chairman Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE H Pk; let me reassure the people of Pakistan – the Bestway Group stands with them in this hour of unprecedented national tragedy.”

“As part of our two-pronged strategy we are actively providing immediate relief; and by working in partnership with local businesses and financial institutions we are putting in place long term sustainable measures so that we can rehabilitate the masses effected by this national tragedy.”

In addition, in the United Kingdom Bestway Group has launched a fundraising campaign through the country’s largest independent wholesale and retail network, to compliment these measures. Lord Choudrey has announced that the Bestway Group will be organising a fundraising dinner on the 23rd of September 2022 at a Central London venue with over 500 people expected to attend.

In Pakistan, Bestway Group subsidiaries, Bestway Cement Limited and United Bank Limited have set up dedicated medical camps; are distributing food parcels, cooked meals and providing vital banking facilities across the flood affected areas.

