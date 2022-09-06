AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
AIIB delegation calls on P&D chairman

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
LAHORE: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation comprising of four members led by Supee Teravaninthorn, Director General Infrastructure Investment Department, met Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal at P&D Complex, Lahore.

During the meeting, the Chair reviewed in detail about two AIIB projects in Punjab including Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project and Punjab Provincial Highway Project.

The chair also discussed government’s development priorities and initiatives to achieve the sustainable development goals and also the support of AIIB through infrastructure investments in achieving these goals.

During the meeting, Senior Investment Operations Specialist AIIB Ghufran Shafi briefed the chair about the Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project and the key actions needed to finalize the IVS report, and making available the additional budget for land and associated compensation.

He further briefed about Punjab Sustainable Highway Project and how it will contribute to enhancing facilities to commuters, road users and rural economic growth in Punjab province.

AIIB Director General Supee Teravaninthorn appreciated the efforts of the government of the Punjab and highlighted the importance of infrastructure development projects in Punjab. She further stated about the current monsoon flood that has caused widespread countrywide destruction including in Punjab.

AIIB is currently taking stock of the situation and collecting information to assist the government of Pakistan in immediate relief and post-disaster reconstruction efforts.

