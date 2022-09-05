AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.16%)
Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing: Russian foreign ministry

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 02:11pm
MOSCOW: Two Russian embassy staff were killed on Monday in a blast near the country’s diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, state-owned news agency RIA reported that a diplomat and an embassy security guard had been wounded in an apparent suicide bombing.

Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

Afghan police said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

