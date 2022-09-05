AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.93%)
ANL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
AVN 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.69%)
BOP 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
EFERT 83.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
GGGL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 80.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.93%)
PAEL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PRL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.56%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1%)
WAVES 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 4,224 Decreased By -18 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,343 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
KSE100 42,144 Decreased By -165.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 15,868 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars slide as concerns about global growth mount

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 11:58am
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars slid on Monday as risk sentiment turned sour after Russia’s halt of a major gas pipeline to Europe heightened concerns about global growth, while traders await the domestic rate decision this week.

The Aussie eased 0.3% to $0.6788, after sliding 1.2% during the previous week.

The currency recovered to as high as $0.6855 on Friday, helped by a mixed US jobs report that led some traders to scale back rate hike expectations for the Federal Reserve at its September policy meeting.

It now stood only a touch above its six-week low of $0.6771.

The kiwi fell 0.4% to $0.6089, also looking precariously close to its panedmic low of $0.6051.

News that Russia had indefinitely delayed the resumption of gas flows down the Nord Stream pipeline fuelled concerns about soaring energy prices and slowing global growth.

The decision to keep the pipline shut - it had been closed for maintenance - coincided with the Group of Seven finance ministers announcing a price cap on Russian oil.

On Tuesday, Australia’s central bank will raise the cash rate by another half-point to curb soaring inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found.

Analysts at Barclays expect the hike by Reserve Bank of Australia and its guidance could provide some support to the Aussie dollar, especially after it weakened sharply last week.

Australia, NZ dollars flattened by US$ steamroller, resource rout

“The AUD underperformed, falling sharply against the USD and the NZD as the combination of the relative rates move, equities and commodities sell-off weighed on the currency,” they said in a note to client.

“Hawkish guidance with a focus on arresting inflation pressures should limit AUD downside risks, even if the hike is smaller than 50bp, in our view.”

Domestic data showed on Monday that the value of stocks held by Australian private businesses in the June quarter expanded by 0.3% from the previous quarter, missing analysts’ expectations for a gain of 1.6%, and presenting some downside risk to second quarter GDP data due on Wednesday.

European Union US dollar australia dollar NZ dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars slide as concerns about global growth mount

Intra-day update: rupee hovers at 219-220 level against US dollar

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

Oil prices climb over $2/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Bangladesh will not face a situation like Sri Lanka, PM Hasina says

Iran demands closure of IAEA probes for 'sustainable' nuclear deal

Sindh govt defends decision

Read more stories