PMD predicts more rains for AJK, KP and Punjab

INP Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
ISLAMABAD: Rain-wind/thundershower (isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, while hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country which subsequently cause rain-wind/ thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad, Northern Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan & AJK from Sept 3 (Saturday) to Sept 6 (Tuesday).

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from Saturday (night) to Tuesday.

Also, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan may receive rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) on Sunday and Monday.

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during next three to four days. Rawala Kot city is experiencing heavy rainfall inundating low-lying areas.

There is no rain prediction in Lahore metropolis in the next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tonight.

On Saturday, mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.

Past 24-hour weather: Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Rainfall: Rawalakot 06 and Narowal 02. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature (°C): Noor Pur Thal 42, Nokkundi and Chilas 41.

