AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood-hit areas: Navy deploys hovercraft, helicopters

Press Release Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy relief and rescue operations are continued in different flood affected areas of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including MirpurKhas, Sukkur, Sanghar, Qambar, Shahdadkot, Sujawal, Rajanpur, Paharpur and Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan Navy has deployed two hovercrafts to evacuate stranded people in flood water at Dadu District. These hovercrafts have evacuated hundreds of trapped people from Goth Ahmed Khan Chandio in Khairpur Nathan Shah to high point safe areas. These hovercrafts are capable to be operated on water, land and muddy areas. PN utilizes them for defence of Creeks Areas. Currently, stationing of hovercrafts to evacuate standard people will speed up the rescue operation at far flung and remote areas where evacuation through small boats is difficult.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Navy personnel are also wholeheartedly undertaking Rescue and relief operations through use of Helicopters at far off ranges. PN relief teams are providing ration bags, drinking water and cooked food to rescued people. Additionally, large numbers of medical camps have been established to provide free medicines amongst flood victims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

pakistan navy Floods in Pakistan flood hit areas of Pakistan PN relief and rescue operations

Comments

1000 characters

Flood-hit areas: Navy deploys hovercraft, helicopters

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories