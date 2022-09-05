Chinese CG visits Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Consul General of Peoples Republic of China, Zhao Shiren visited Faisalabad and took a briefing on the facilities and security measures provided to Chinese investors in the Special Economic Zones under the arrangements by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

In the briefing session held at Time Ceramics, chairman Board of Investment and Trade Fazeel Asif, secretary Industries Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi and Deputy Commissioner / CEO FIEDMC Imran Hamid Sheikh welcomed the Chinese Consul General. Assistant Commissioner Chak Jhamra Khawar Bashir, Special Protection Unit and the officers of FIEDMC were also present.

Secretary Industries Punjab said M3 Industrial City, Value Addition City and Allama Iqbal Industrial City organized by FIEDMC are the major special economic zones of Pakistan where Chinese companies have been provided with the best facilities with a pleasant environment and comprehensive security measures have been taken. He also mentioned the eternal friendship of Pakistan and China, and said the purpose of the Chinese Consul General’s visit to Faisalabad is to review the facilities in the Special Economic Zones. He said the journey of industrial development is at its peak and domestic and foreign investors and wide opportunities are being provided.

Chairman Punjab Investment Board thanked the Chinese CG for coming and said measures will be continued to promote investment. The Deputy Commissioner / CEO said that Value Addition City have 225 Acre, M3 Industrial City 4356 and Allama Iqbal Industrial City have 3217 Acre land where pharmaceutical, textile, paint, steel, furniture, chemicals, processing, mobile and other industries are established. He said that special packages are given on the purchase of plots in special economic zones.

He said that in addition to roads, sewage, water supply, shopping malls and other facilities, rapid progress is also being made for 100% electricity and gas connections in the zones. He said that steps are also being taken to solve the problems faced by Chinese investors. The Consul General described the visit as ideal and thanked the administration and police officers and said that the Chinese government is sending 10 trucks of equipment for help flood affetees of Pakistan.

He said that there will be full cooperation with FIEDMC in the future to ensure the investment of more Chinese companies in the Special Economic Zones. He said that the companies related to investment in the economic zones of FIEDMC a delegation consisting of their representatives will come to Pakistan and visit the Economic Zones to implement the investment agreements. He said that China and Pakistan are bound in an eternal relationship of friendship and this trip will express interest. Consul General also visited M3 Industrial City and took a briefing regarding the investment at the site. The Souvenir were shared among Deputy Commissioner and Chinese CG.

