Khuhro terms Kalabagh dam a ‘killer’ project

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro said on Sunday that Kalabagh dam was a ‘killer project’ for Sindh and added that Sindh will never tolerate it in any case.

Two dams are to be built above Tarbela including Bhasha Dam. The rains are coming down from Kalabagh, so how will the rainwater be collected in Kalabagh Dam. First right over water is not of Mianwali but of tail-enders, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the Larkana Press Club on Sunday, he said that the Chief Minister of Punjab has said in the meeting that Imran Khan will come to the government again and will construct Kalabagh Dam. He said that the statement about building Kalabagh Dam is rubbing salt into the wounds of Sindh.

He said that the talk of Kalabagh Dam is a conspiracy to divide the provinces and create hatred among the people and instability in the country. He said Imran Khan is unaware of water issues, adding how is he talking about Kalabagh Dam.

The PPP Sindh President said that three provincial assemblies had submitted a resolution against the Kalabagh Dam and have rejected it. He said CM Punjab should stop increasing sufferings for people of Sindh.

He said that Sindh did not allow the martial law administrator to build the Kalabagh Dam and Nawaz Sharif also apologized on the Kalabagh Dam issue. He said now Sindh will never allow others to build this dam.

Khuhro said that Khan should come to Sindh, but the people of Sindh will reject his anti-Sindh and biased politics based on lies. He said that Imran Khan pledged Pakistan to the IMF in the first two years of his government and after requesting $6 billion in aid to Pakistan, Imran Khan finally did not honour the agreement.

Khuhro alleged that Imran Khan shows double standards on every issue.

He said that in 2002, General Musharraf broke 10 people of the Pakistan People’s Party, adding why Imran Khan not criticized Musharraf at that time, when 6 of them were made ministers.

Khuhro said that Imran Khan is not a trustworthy person, that’s why the government in Punjab is not of PTI but of Q-League.

He said that Sindh is dealing with natural calamities, adding there is no risk of river flooding after rains and the water will pass safely. He said that due to the rains, a large number of houses have collapsed. He said that due to the rains, millions of people have become homeless throughout Sindh. He said efforts are currently being made to provide tents and other facilities including ration to them. He said that the Sindh government has given an order to prepare tents and the tent makers are making only 5000 to 6000 tents a day, which is why the complaints of the victims about the tents are justified.

The PPP Sindh President said that there are better hospitals in Larkana for the treatment of gastro, skin and other diseases and medical camps are also available for the victims. He said that millions of acres of crops including rice, cotton and vegetables have been destroyed.

He said that all the political parties along with the Sindh government and NGOs are helping the victims, adding there is an important role of the people of Karachi. He said that our intention is to help the affected people and the Sindh government is providing relief to them. He said that the district administration should show their efficiency by early drainage of rain water, and speedy rescue and relief work.

Khuhro said that the pending work of RBOD and LBOD should be done soon as LBOD was formed in 1980 during the Zia era. He said there were problems due to the faulty design of LBOD.