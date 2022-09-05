AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Medical camps of health dept: Around 595,000 flood-hit patients treated, says report

APP Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: The mobiles and fixed medical camps of Sindh Health Department provided treatment to around 595,000 rain and flood affected patients across Sindh in two months.

According to a report issued by the Sindh Directorate General of Health Services, Hyderabad, as many as 594,634 patients visited the camps from July 1 to September 2.

Some 134,682 patients were suffering from diarrhea, 125,497 from skin diseases, 119,159 from respiratory issues and 44,832 from malaria.

Another 548 patients with dog bites and 101 with snake bite were all treated at the camps.

The camps witnessed deaths of 279 patients but a majority of them had died of serious injuries sustained due to collapse of walls and roofs, and electric shocks. The former claimed 115 lives and the latter 65.

According to the report, the number of patients visiting the camps was increasing by the day as the government health facilities in the towns and villages of Sindh remained inundated in rain and flood water.

On September 2 alone, 17,242 patients with skin diseases, 14,869 with diarrhea, 13,326 with respiratory issues and 4,588 with malaria visited the camps.

The rains and subsequent flooding have also wreaked havoc to the government health facilities.

According to the report, 966 health facilities have been partially damaged and 125 fully damaged across Sindh.

As many as 65 buildings of the health department caved in Mirpurkhas, 22 in Hyderabad, 17 in Sukkur, 12 in Larkana, 7 in Benazirabad and one in Karachi divisions.

Sindh Health Department Floods in Pakistan Medical camps flood hit patients

Comments

1000 characters

Medical camps of health dept: Around 595,000 flood-hit patients treated, says report

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories