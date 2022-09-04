Gold firms above $1,700 as market braces for US jobs data

NEW YORK: Gold on Friday rose above the important psychological level of $1,700 as the dollar paused while investors awaited a key US jobs data amid expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve policy continuing over the coming months.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,704.90 per ounce by 0926 GMT. The metal was down about 2% for the week so far, having touched a six-week low of $1,687.60 on Thursday. US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,716.30.

The dollar index dipped 0.3% but was not far from a 20-year peak scaled in the previous session.

After a host of recent economic data out of the United States confirmed that its economy was not headed into recession, investors now wait for the non-farm payrolls report for August at 1230 GMT.

Expectations are for 300,000 jobs added last month, and a higher number could further boost the US dollar and dent demand for gold, given their inverted correlation.

For now, “the market is still really playing on a higher-for-longer US interest rate narrative,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion. Spot silver gained 0.6% to $17.9473 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $832.87, and palladium added 2.1% to $2,053.98.

They were also headed for a third consecutive weekly fall.