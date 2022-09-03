AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
British HC, COAS discuss regional security

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security situation including bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said a statement issued by the ISPR after the meeting.

The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

COAS Gen Bajwa attends passing out parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst

The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play his role for enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The COAS thanked for the UK’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners would be vital in relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

