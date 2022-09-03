RPO lauds business community for relief activities

FAISALABAD: Regional Police is trying its optimum best to give best possible results within the limited manpower and resources and in this connection, public cooperation and digital technology would be fully exploited, said Dr Moeen Masood, Regional Police Officer (RPO).

He was addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday. City Police Officer (CPO) Omer Saeed Malik and SSP Operation Muhammad Afzal were also present along with their team. RPO said that he has not yet completed one month of his posting but he is proud to say that out of eight blind murders, five have been successfully traced. Similarly, 32 snatched or stolen vehicles and 96 motorcycles have been recovered and handed over to their owners.

RPO appreciated the efforts of the business community for the relief and rehabilitation activities for the flood hit people and announced to donate Rs50,000 towards FCCI flood relief fund.

He thanked the business community for reposing confidence in police and hoped that our cooperation would continue and police would be able to give at least 10% improved performance within the same resources with the public support. He said that police expect that the business community would own the families of 107 police martyrs who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“We don’t want any financial help but the families and children of martyrs must be given due respect by the business community,” he said and suggested that President FCCI should invite them to his office and spend some time with them. He said that the Punjab government has already arranged free education for the children while other incentives have also been increased.

Responding to a question about CPLC (Citizen Police Liaison Committee), he said that the Governor has to give a charter while the government is mandated to nominate its members. He said that he believes in community policing with active participation of the businessmen and assured to give best results during the next scheduled meeting. He said that during last Muharram 87 FIRs were registered but during this year only 27 cases were filed. About provision of security to the trucks carrying relief goods, he said that he could provide security within his jurisdiction only.

Commenting on the problems of the downtown area, he said that we are ourselves responsible for encroachments, traffic mess and other ticklish issues and we could resolve these issues through a clear intention. He said that only six traffic signals were operative when he took charge in Faisalabad but now 24 are functional and work for Zebra crossing would also be started within the next couple of days.

About the crime situation, he said that during the last five days, 16 less dacoities were reported while one-and-a-half-month baby was recovered within 36 hours. He said that narcotic is a social curse but we must pool our energies to contain this hydra headed monster.

Commenting on the police checkpoints, he said that these must be erected at a new case every day to ensure snap checking in its true spirit. He said that a “Fortune” vehicle stolen last week has also been recovered,” and added that a new gang of car snitching was operative and would be apprehended very soon.

He also underlined the importance of improved surveillance and said that cameras would be installed at important entry and exit points in addition to encouraging the business community to install the night vision cameras at important and busy commercial centers. “It is imperative for the security of the installed cameras,” he said and added that at public buildings they would install cameras from their own resources.

About creation of new police stations, he said that if new stations have to be established within the existing manpower, then there is no need to create this facility. He said that as per international yardstick one police man is required for 400 individuals but in our case, we have one policeman for 1800 persons.

He said that marquees and education institutes have been directed to install night vision cameras and deploy their own staff to regulate the traffic under shop and security ordinance. “Police will only supervise their working,” he added.

Omer Saeed Malik CPO briefly narrated the salient features of the smart city initiative and said that under this plan 500-night vision cameras would be installed for which points have already been identified. He said that Lahore has 16,000 cameras but we could bring a clear decrease in crimes by utilizing cameras and digital technology.

He said that 107 police Jawans have so far laid down their lives and we must own their families to mitigate their deprivation. He appreciated the efforts of RPO and said that he is trying to bring a latest forensic lab for the hundred percent accurate detection of the crime.

Earlier Atif Munir Sheikh, President briefly introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and announced that a special committee would be formed to own the children of police martyrs. He also assured to install maximum cameras at private places where its security would also be on the shoulders of local businessmen. Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad offered a vote of thanks while mementos of FCCI were presented to the guests.

