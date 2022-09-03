AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Pakistan

PDWP approves five development schemes costing Rs5.331bn

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 5.331 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 which was presided over by the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included strategic planning & implementation unit of HUD&PHED at the cost of Rs. 690.000 million, rehabilitation of Akwal-Tammun-Multan Khurdh-Shah Muhammad Wali to CPEC TARAP Interchange, Jhelum at the cost of Rs. 2.641 billion, widening /improvement /rehabilitation/re-construction of Kabirwala Jhang road up-to District Boundary Khanewal including Link to Motorway M-4, District Khanewal at the cost of Rs. 719.933 million, rehabilitation of Gujrat Noora Mandiala Road in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 665.298 million and rehabilitation of road from Jalalpur Jattan Shahbazpur road to Head Marala road via Chopala in District Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 614.779 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhry, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

PDWP development schemes HUD&PHED

