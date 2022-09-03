ASF seeks KCCI’s assistance for setting up industrial zone at M9

KARACHI: Director General Airport Security Force (ASF) and Managing Director of ASF Foundation Major General Abid Latif Khan HI(M) has sought Karachi Chamber’s input and assistance for setting up an industrial zone of international standards at M-9 Motorway on any available land adjacent to ASF City as the existing industrial areas of Karachi were fully chocked.

“As our future generation’s next preferred destination for living is going to be M-9 Motorway where ASF City, DHA City and Bahria Town were rapidly developing, it is an ideal place for setting up an industrial zone and we can partner with KCCI to turn the proposed industrial zone into reality,” he added while exchanging views during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, KCCI president Muhammad Idrees, former president Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present on the occasion.

DG ASF, who was on his first ever visit to a KCCI, mentioned that ASF Foundation recently signed an important MoU with NUTECH University wherein ASFF will provide 50 acres land to NUTECH at M-9 for establishment of NUTECH Karachi Campus.

He also pointed out that there was a time when all the airports were facing security threats which was a big challenge but now the situation was much better and only airports in western areas were still under threat hence ASF adopts stringent security measures at these airports.

BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala, highly appreciating the measures adopted by ASF to ensure foolproof security at the airports, said the housing and commercial schemes undertaken by ASF Foundation were also a big contribution to the society as Karachi’s population has been rising sharply and the city faces dire shortage of trustworthy housing schemes, therefore, KCCI strongly believes that ASF Foundation’s projects have to be fully promoted and the Chamber was ready to extend full support and cooperation in this regard.

Keeping in view the world’s focus on Information Technology (IT) and Pakistan’s improved IT-related exports from a mere $0.8 billion to $2.6 billion, Zubair Motiwala advised DG ASF to also look into the possibility of setting up an IT training institute at ASF City so that the people looking forward to inhabiting either in ASF City, DHA City or any other nearby housing scheme could be provided IT Training at a state-of-the-art institution close to their homes.

While warmly welcoming ASF Foundation’s move to provide 50 acres land for establishing NUTECH University, he said that ASF Foundation has done a wonderful job by giving land for setting up the desperately needed NUTECH University which was undoubtedly a very big service to the province of Sindh and the people inhabiting in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He also stressed that in order to make local production and exports competitive, the government needs to adopt those policies which have been successfully implemented in neighbouring countries including India and Bangladesh.

Referring to another initiative undertaken by ASF wherein security services were being provided through ASF Security (Pvt). Limited, Zubair Motiwala advised to share more details including charges so that the info could be disseminated amongst the members of the business & industrial community looking forward to engage highly professional and well-trained security guards for security and safety of their businesses and homes.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, while welcoming DG ASF, highly appreciated ASF Foundation for providing land to NUTECH for its Karachi Campus which would surely help in grooming the youth besides adopting latest technologies and promoting production of spare parts and industrial machineries locally.

He also assured full support and cooperation to ASF Foundation for its proposal of setting up an industrial zone at M-9 Motorway which would promote industrialization and create employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022