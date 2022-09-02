AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Pakistan floods: PM announces Rs1mn for families that have lost loved ones

  • Premier says govt will provide Rs 25,000 aid to each flood victim
BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 07:49pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Friday Rs1 million for families that lost their loved ones due to recent floods, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a gathering in Ghizer, Gilgit Baltistan, the premier said that the government was making all-out efforts to ease the difficulties being faced by the people in flood-ravaged areas, and promised that the amount would be disbursed within 24 hours.

“The government will also provide Rs25,000 to each flood victim,” he said.

PM Shehbaz also announced Rs100 million for the rehabilitation of Bobar village in Gilgit’s Ghizer district badly affected by the flash floods.

Chinese firm donates $250,000 for flood-hit people of Balochistan

During his visit to the village, the premier assured the flood-stricken people that government would not leave them alone until all of the families were rehabilitated.

Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the construction of a five-kilometer metal road to facilitate the villagers.

During the visit, the prime minister also distributed cheques among flood-affected people of Shisper Glacier of Hunza at a ceremony held at Gilgit airport.

He handed over cheques of eight hundred thousand rupees each among nine people whose houses were completely destroyed during the floods and five hundred thousand rupees each among six people whose houses were partially damaged.

During his visit to Gilgit, he met the girl with special abilities, who was the lone survivor of her family and announced Rs5 million rupees for the health and education of the girl.

He also announced the establishment of an endowment fund in the name of the girl and directed the utilization of all possible resources for the treatment of the girl.

