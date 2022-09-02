At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

At least three people were killed and seven injured on Friday after a speeding trailer ran over flood survivors alongside the National Highway near Badin, Aaj News reported.

The flood survivors had camped on the side of the highway leading to Karachi. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children in Pakistan, and left millions homeless.

Pakistan received nearly 190% more rain than its 30-year average in the quarter from June to August, totalling 390.7mm (15.38 inches). Sindh, with a population of 50 million, has been the hardest hit, getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average.

Hundreds of families have taken refugee on roads, the only dry land in sight for many.

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

Many are headed for urban centres, like the port city of Karachi, which has for now escaped the flooding.

“We lost our house to the rain and floods, we’re going to Karachi to our relatives. No one has came to help us,” said Allah Bakash, 50, leaving with his family and belongings loaded on a truck.

The government says 33 million people, or 15% of the 220 million population, have been affected. As per the National Disaster Management Authority, some 480,030 people have been displaced and are being looked after in camps.