AGL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
ANL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
AVN 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
EFERT 83.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.9%)
FCCL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FLYNG 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.21%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
PRL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 19.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
TREET 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
TRG 90.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WAVES 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 4.2 (0.1%)
BR30 15,518 Increased By 9.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 42,434 Decreased By -26.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,999 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

  • Survivors had camped on the side of the highway leading to Karachi
BR Web Desk Published 02 Sep, 2022 10:41am
Follow us

At least three people were killed and seven injured on Friday after a speeding trailer ran over flood survivors alongside the National Highway near Badin, Aaj News reported.

The flood survivors had camped on the side of the highway leading to Karachi. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have triggered floods that have killed at least 1,191 people, including 399 children in Pakistan, and left millions homeless.

Pakistan received nearly 190% more rain than its 30-year average in the quarter from June to August, totalling 390.7mm (15.38 inches). Sindh, with a population of 50 million, has been the hardest hit, getting 466% more rain than the 30-year average.

Hundreds of families have taken refugee on roads, the only dry land in sight for many.

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

Many are headed for urban centres, like the port city of Karachi, which has for now escaped the flooding.

“We lost our house to the rain and floods, we’re going to Karachi to our relatives. No one has came to help us,” said Allah Bakash, 50, leaving with his family and belongings loaded on a truck.

The government says 33 million people, or 15% of the 220 million population, have been affected. As per the National Disaster Management Authority, some 480,030 people have been displaced and are being looked after in camps.

Pakistan Sindh Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Read more stories