PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced to exempt consumption of electricity up to 300 units from Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) to provide relief to the consumers.

The prime minister, while addressing the members of the national and provincial assemblies, stated that previously the government has decided to exempt up to 200-unit consumption of electricity from the FCA. He said that as electricity produced from expensive oil costs Rs60 per unit; therefore, the present government has decided to start projects for producing 10,000-MW solar energy in the country.

He said that the government has to ask the IMF before taking any decision which is unfortunate, adding that this should be the last programme of the IMF as the country cannot live in this way.

Pakistan got an opportunity to stand on its feet due to the revival of the IMF programme, which was on standstill due to non-implementation of the programme conditions by the previous government. He said that the IMF was not ready to revive the programme unless taxes were imposed which were promised by the previous government and thus this government was compelled to increase prices.

He said that the former prime minister had handed over the country to the present government four months ago after damaging it extensively but there is no need to worry because after difficult decisions things would improve.

PM Shehbaz said that Imran Khan has nudged Shaukat Tarin to ask his provincial finance ministers to write a letter to the IMF to sabotage the programme so as to push the country to default.

He said that his (the PTI) government was the “most corrupt and incompetent” and had not brought about any improvement in the life of the common man. He said when the previous government realised that now the vote of no confidence’s success was imminent, it decided to reduce the prices on the advice of an official.

The prime minister said that the former PM vowed to eliminate corruption within 100 days but did not fulfil any promises during his three and a half years, and added that the nation would take revenge from him in the coming elections.

The way an institution promoted and patronised Imran Khan, its example cannot be found in 75-year history of Pakistan, he said.

He accused the previous government to bring about changes in the NAB law to induct retired judges to award punishment to the opposition leader and nothing was spared to push the opposition to the wall.

He said that the previous government added Rs20trillion debt, which was equal to 80 percent of the country’s total debt.

He said that the sugar price was increased over Rs100 per kg during the PTI government compared to Rs52 per kg during the PML-N government, primarily because they exported sugar by providing subsidy.

