Shazia announces scheme for flood-hit children, pregnant mothers

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Thursday announced the Benazir Nashonuma Programme under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), launched in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), under which the flood-affected children and pregnant mothers would be catered for.

Addressing media personnel, she announced an additional amount of Rs1 billion in allocation for the flood-affected mothers and children apart from the existing beneficiaries.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced to provide Rs25,000 per family to the flood victims.

She also appreciated the BISP team for breaking its own previous record of disbursing cash assistance among the flood-affected families.

She said the monitoring teams of BISP have been formed to ensure transparency in the cash disbursement process.

She assured the concerned officers would be visiting the relief centres to monitor the provision of assistance.

The minister said that over 20 FIRs have been registered against those involved in the illegal deductions from the BISP payments to the flood-affected families. “Zero tolerance policy has been adopted against those involved in illegal deductions from payments of the affected families,” she added.

She also urged the international community and philanthropists to stand with the flood victims and extend support.

She thanked the countries, institutions, and organisations that have provided funds to address the needs of the flood victims.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, for continuing his political activities despite the flood situation, Shazia Marri said that when the government is helping the flood victims, the “Ladla” is busy in political rallies.

