KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday gained a big value in the local market, traders said. They soared by Rs2000 to Rs141000 per tola and Rs1715 to Rs120885 per 10 grams. Global prices of the yellow metal were quoted for $1702 per ounce.

Silver became cheaper by Rs50 to Rs1470 per tola and Rs42.87 to Rs1260.28 per 10 grams, traders said.

