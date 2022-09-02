AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Sindh – a wrecked province of Pakistan

Maheen Abbasi Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 06:09am
Follow us

“Right now, Indus River is in high flood,” according to Aziz Soomro, the supervisor of the barrage that regulates the Indus river’s flow near Sukkur. It seems Sindh is bracing for more devastation.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across Sindh but the rainy season also brings with it death and destruction. Due to the destruction wreaked by flash floods in interior parts of Sindh there is acute shortage of fruits and vegetables in Karachi, the largest city of the country as well as Sindh’s. The prices of onion and tomato, for example, are skyrocketing due to growing scarcity of these items. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a brewing health crisis in Sindh.

Nevertheless, it’s heartening to note that Pakistan People’s Party chairman and foreign minister of Pakistan Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari has brought a wrecked Sindh into the global focus in an effective and meaningful manner. Explaining to the representatives of donor agencies and foreign diplomats the plight of the people of Sindh who have been devastated by the flash floods havoc triggered by torrential rains, Bilawal has urged the world community to come forward immediately.

It is quite understandable that the plight of people affected by floods is profoundly profound. The losses inflicted on them by the protracted spells of rains that caused flash floods are unimaginable. They have lost their family members and friends, livestock and standing crops in the current deluge. Although the provincial government, which luckily enjoys the full support of the incumbent federal government, is finding it extremely difficult to lend a helping hand to the flood-hit people in an effective manner due to a variety of factors, including unprecedented enormity of the challenge facing the province and its people.

Although the federal government has announced a Rs 15 billion grant, the losses in Sindh run into billions of dollars. That the relief efforts are hamstrung by resource constraints is also a fact. It is, however, heartening to note that the military and paramilitary troops, a very large number of NGOs and individuals are working in tandem with the provincial government to help out the flood affected people. The residents of Karachi, the capital of Sindh, appear to have come forward in a big way insofar as collection and dispatch of relief aid is concerned.

The city has been witnessing the presence of a very large number of relief aid camps dotted around big and small thoroughfares, streets, lanes and by-lanes of this city of teeming millions. That hundreds of relief aid-laden trucks forming long queues on Super Highway and National Highway as these vehicles leave Karachi for interior Sindh on a daily basis is a fact. In recent days, Karachi has seen the arrival of thousands of people who have been displaced by floods in various districts of Sindh. A large number of them have found shelter in government schools in different Karachi’s neighborhoods. Many have erected tents on open spaces as well. They must be helped by us in every possible way.

Be that as it may, the situation offers a clear answer to the question why floods in Sindh are so devastating. Climate change can be described as the prime reason but the vulnerabilities of people of this province such as poverty and backwardness are not less important factors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Floods in Pakistan Aziz Soomro

Maheen Abbasi

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh – a wrecked province of Pakistan

Import of onion, tomato given tax exemption

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

PM approves 10,000MW solar energy generation plan

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Deluged Sindh braces for more flooding

PM agrees to give NEECA back to Power Division

PL on petrol jacked up by 87pc

Aptma, US Cotton Council agree to explore investment chances

Read more stories