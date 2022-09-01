Cut in newspapers supply to govt depts: Miftah, APAFF team discuss decision

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of All Pakistan Akhbar Farosh Federation (APAFF) held a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, Wednesday. The delegation was headed by its Central Secretary General Tikka Khan. Senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Minister about their issues especially related to decision to curtail the supply of newspapers in government departments.

Federal Minister Miftah Ismail expressed resolve of the government to support the media industry and its associated organizations and people. He said that present government believes in the social uplift of the masses and aims at resolving their issues at all levels to support them. Further, the Finance Minister directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of APAFF.

