Gas discovered from deeper Samanasuk, Shinawari formations in KP

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: The TAL Joint Venture comprising MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company BV (Operator), Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL with 30 percent interest in exploratory phase), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) and Government Holdings Private Limited have discovered gas from the deeper Samanasuk and Shinawari formations, which are located in district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Based on interpretation results of wireline logs data, the deeper Samanasuk and Shinawari formations were tested successfully at a rate of around 2.25 million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas.

The new discovery has de-risked an exploration play in deeper reservoirs over Tolanj West D&PL and TAL Block, leading to new upside opportunities, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

This discovery will also help and contribute towards improving energy security of the country from indigenous resources and added to the hydrocarbon reserves base of MOL, its Joint Venture Partners and the Country, it added.

