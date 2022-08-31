AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 84.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3%)
EPCL 62.80 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (7.74%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.14%)
FFL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.58%)
FLYNG 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.93%)
GGGL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.54%)
OGDC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.59%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TPLP 18.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
TRG 89.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.05%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By 44.6 (1.06%)
BR30 15,546 Increased By 304 (1.99%)
KSE100 42,351 Increased By 155.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 16,003 Increased By 76.4 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi leads most Gulf markets lower on recession fears

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2022 07:10pm
Follow us

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday with the Saudi index posting its biggest intraday fall in two months, as investors worried that further rises in interest rates to quell decades-high inflation would tip economies into recession.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slid 1.4%, its biggest intraday fall since June 30, dragged down by a 4.7% drop in Riyad Bank and a 1.7% decline in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the kingdom, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

In Qatar, the index retreated 1.4%, extending losses for a third session, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including Commercial Bank, which was down 6%.

Crude prices, a key factor for the Gulf’s financial markets, continued to slide on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+ and increased COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Most Gulf bourses in red as oil slide weighs on region

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $3.41 at $95.90 a barrel following Tuesday’s $5.78 loss.

Dubai’s main share index dropped 0.6%, hit by a 2.2% fall in top lender Emirates NBD.

Gulf banks with exposure to Turkey are expected to make further net monetary losses on their investments in the second half of this year and into 2023, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday.

Fitch said Dubai’s Emirates and Kuwait Finance House were the worst-affected when looking at the ratings firm’s core profitability metric, which is operating profit over risk-weighted assets.

The Abu Dhabi index closed 0.9% lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 1.3%, led by a 3.1% slide in Commercial International Bank.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 1.4% to 12,283
 ABU DHABI        down 0.9% to 9,875
 DUBAI            lost 0.6% to 3,443
 QATAR            dropped 1.4% to 13,426
 EGYPT            lost 1.3% to 9,999
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.1% to 1,918
 OMAN             added 0.2% to 4,585
 KUWAIT           declined 0.5% to 8,595
==========================================
Gulf stock markets Abu Dhabi index Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi leads most Gulf markets lower on recession fears

Flood rescue and relief: ADB approves $3 million grant for Pakistan

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

4.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Balochistan’s Kalat area

Oil prices fall 3% on recession fears

Amreli Steels, Bolan Castings halt production amid flood disruptions

Gas reserves discovered in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tal block

Ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day at GHQ postponed: ISPR

India GDP surges 13.5% on pandemic rebound, despite headwinds

Read more stories