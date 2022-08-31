AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Contempt case: IHC asks Imran Khan to submit another reply in 7 days

  • Raises objections on the previous reply of the former PM
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 03:54pm
Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed on Wednesday former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to submit another detailed reply in a contempt case, Aaj News reported.

On August 23, a three-judge bench had issued a show cause notice to Imran over his remarks against the Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry.

He was summoned to appear before the court on August 31 (today).

A five-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangri heard the case against Imran.

During the hearing, the bench raised objections on the reply submitted to the IHC. Justice Minallah said he was not expecting the “reply that was read out”. He said he was expecting that the PTI chairman would admit to making a mistake in his reply.

On Tuesday, Imran had offered to “take back” his controversial remarks regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

“The respondent [Imran] submits with humility that if the words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back,” the PTI chief said in his reply.

Imran Khan ready to 'take back' comments in contempt proceedings, IHC told

In his reply, the PTI chief maintained that he had spent his entire life within the ambit of law and constitution, and does not consider himself above the law.

He requested the court to examine his speech with context and withdraw the contempt notice.

On Imran’s behalf, his counsel said that fair comment and criticism was desirable for the administration of justice and hence should be allowed.

He also argued that the deputy registrar of the court had “misconceived the law and his own powers” by writing a note to the IHC and demanding contempt proceedings against the PTI chairman.

Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Contempt case

