Imran Khan ready to 'take back' comments in contempt proceedings, IHC told

  • Requests court to examine his speech with context and withdraw the contempt notice
BR Web Desk Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 08:06pm
Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday submitted his written reply to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt case, offering to “take back” his controversial remarks regarding additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, Aaj News reported.

“The respondent [Imran] submits with humility that if the words he uttered is regarded as inappropriate, he is willing to take them back,” the PTI chief said in his reply.

In his reply, the PTI chief maintained that he had spent his entire life within the ambit of law and constitution, and does not consider himself above the law.

He requested the court to examine his speech with context and withdraw the contempt notice.

On Imran’s behalf, his counsel said that fair comment and criticism was desirable for the administration of justice and hence should be allowed.

He also argued that the deputy registrar of the court had “misconceived the law and his own powers” by writing a note to the IHC and demanding contempt proceedings against the PTI chairman.

Last week, the IHC issued a show-cause notice to the former premier in contempt of court case and summoned him on August 31.

Contempt of court case: IHC issues show-cause notice to Imran Khan, summons him on August 31

The IHC has formed a five-judge bench headed by its Chief Justice Athar Minallah to hear the contempt case for threatening a female additional district and sessions judge.

The PTI chief will appear in person before the court. The contempt proceedings were initiated against the PTI chief on the notice of the registrar’s office.

Earlier, a case was also registered against Imran for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a speech at a rally last week.

