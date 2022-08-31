KCCI felicitates Miftah on revival of IMF programme

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has highly appreciated and congratulated the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail for his dedicated efforts that resulted in revival of Pakistan’s bailout program by the IMF with an approval $1.1 billion tranche which would certainly end the economic uncertainty being faced by the country.

KCCI noted that Pakistan’s economy was in deep crises and the country was on the verge of total economic collapse. As a result, people were frightened and no investment was being made while the productions activities and the exports were also going down but thanks to the efforts being made by the government, the country has been saved from becoming bankrupt.

KCCI also greatly appreciates the pledge of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he intends to finish the IMF program successfully and would exit from this program by making the country self-sustainable.

Keeping in view the ongoing economic crises particularly the alarming situation emerging due to flash floods all across the country in which even the precious lives were being lost, KCCI also appealed all political parties to put their differences aside, refrain from shining their politics only, stop blame game and join hands so that collective efforts could be made for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of our distressed brothers and sisters in Sindh, Balochistan and other flash flood-hit areas as they were going through the toughest times of their lives and were in desperately need of help.

KCCI further commented that as the business & industrial community of Karachi firmly believes that ‘Pakistan comes first’ hence, the Karachi Chamber will always support those moves which are in favour of the country and strongly condemn elements working against the interest of the economy, people and the business community.

During these critical times, if somebody attempts to hurt the economy of Pakistan, the entire patriotic business community of Karachi would condemn such moves with strongest words.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022