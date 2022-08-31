Quetta chamber happy over start of barter trade with Iran

QUETTA: President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan Fida Hussain Dashti, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ayub Mariani and Vice President Amjad Ali Siddiqui have said that due to the efforts of their Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta Balochistan, Iran barter trade has been started. The initiation of barter trade between the two neighbouring countries will provide employment opportunities and improve the economic condition of the country and the province, says Fida Hussain.

He said that those interested in barter trade should register themselves with the Quetta Chamber and start the barter trade.

Talking to various delegations at the Chamber on other the other day, Fida Hussain Dashti, Muhammad Ayub Mariani and Amjad Ali Siddiqui said that as a result of their efforts, the Pak-Iran Barter Trade Agreement was signed. They said the necessary steps were also taken in this regard with the cooperation of relevant departments and institutions.

“We worked together with the authorities, as a result of which ID (Barter Trade Module) has been allotted to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta Balochistan by (FBR) for barter trade and Wayback Automation. The system has come into effect, after which Pak-Iran barter trade is going to start,” they added.

“We are happy that the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quetta has got the cooperation of the people associated related with industry and commerce and our another promise has been fulfilled.”

Fida Dashti said that this has been a long-standing demand of the business community of the province, adding the initiation of barter trade will help to eliminate unemployment in the province and improve the economic condition of the country and the province. He said that we hereby give good news to the business community across the country that now they can do barter trade with Iran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022