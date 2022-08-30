AGL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
Nowshera on alert: NDMA forecasts high flooding along River Kabul

  • Cautions that River Indus at Taunsa is also likely to attain very high flood level during next 24 hours
BR Web Desk Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 01:37pm
<p>Residents grab wood logs flowing along with the flood water following heavy monsoon rains in Mingora. Photo: AFP</p>

Residents grab wood logs flowing along with the flood water following heavy monsoon rains in Mingora. Photo: AFP

The miseries of flood-affected people will seemingly continue as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecasted “very high level flooding” to continue along River Kabul at Nowshera in Sindh during next 24 hours.“

In an alert issued on Tuesday, the department cautioned that River Indus at Taunsa was also likely to attain very high flood level in the next 24 hours.

“All concerned federal ministries/ departments, all PDMAs, irrigation departments, respective district administrations, municipal/ city administrations are advised to ensure enhanced alert level/ monitoring of developing situation to reduce reaction/ response times,” it directed the authorities.

No respite to suffering: flooding along Kabul river to continue, says NDMA

Moreover, it ordered all civic agencies/ rescue services (Rescue 1122/ fire brigade/ ambulance/ civil defense) to remain alert and ensure availability of personnel and equipment in at-risk areas during the forecasted period.

People living along the banks of rivers and in the vicinity of nullahs should be told about expected increase of water flows, the NDMA said.

Timely evacuation of the at-risk population from low-lying/flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans and availability of shelters, food and medicines in those shelter camps should also be ensured, it said.

Floods have killed 1,136 people and destroyed 1m houses: NDMA

It warned the locals and farmers to shift cattle away from low-lying areas adjacent to River Indus and in the vicinity of rivers.

The authorities were further directed to restrict vehicle movement in low lying/ at-risk location, in the vicinity of rivers/ nullahs and ensure the provision of relief/ medical supplies to affectees in a timely manner.

Departments should “coordinate with concerned departments for clearance of roads in case of any blockage/ obstruction, waterlogging and pre-placing of necessary emergency equipment at vulnerable/ appropriate locations, the NDMA said.

Travelers and tourists have been forewarned about risks posed by floods in vulnerable locations and may be diverted to safe lay-by/ waiting areas with sufficient supply of water/ food and essential medicines in case of adverse/ dangerous road conditions by police, National Highways and Motorway Police and local administrations.

Countrywide floods: BMP questions ability of NDMA, govts to mitigate suffering

“In case of any eventuality, special situation report or update should be shared immediately with NDMA,” it ordered.

The NDMA asked the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) to share regular updates on water flows on major rivers.

Owing to the relentless monsoon rains, a third of Pakistan is submerged in water and so far, 1,100 people have lost their lives.

The rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in more than a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than a million homes.

