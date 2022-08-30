Floods have killed 1,136 people and destroyed 1m houses: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains in Pakistan while causing countrywide death and destruction so far have claimed 1,136 lives, left 1634 injured, damaged over 105,1570 houses, and swept away 162 bridges linking various parts of the country.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s flood-related data released here on Monday, within the past 24 hours, at least, 59 more deaths have been reported across the country owing to various rain-related incidents taking the national floods death tally to 1,136. The nationwide floods have also killed 8,231 livestock and damaged 14 kilometres of roads elsewhere in the last 24 hours, the NDMA data further revealed.

Out of a total of 105,1570 houses damaged by the floods, 317,391 are totally destroyed, and 734,179 are partially damaged, the NDMA figures said, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless. The NDMA and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) have established dozens of makeshift camps for the homeless.

With 244 deaths, 110 injuries, 61,488 destroyed houses, 18 bridges swept away in flood waters and 500,000 livestock killed the southern province of Balochistan is the worst flood-hit area of the country. The floods in Balochistan have killed 116 men, 55 women, and 73 children, the NDMA data revealed. Out of 61,488 houses damaged 43,960 were partially destroyed, and 17,528 are completely destroyed. According to authorities, 1,000 kilometres of roads have also been swept away in Balochistan which resulted in cutting the provincial connection with other parts of the country.

Sindh with 401 deaths, 1,055 injuries, 884,597 destroyed houses, and sweeping away of over 2,328 kilometres of roads is the second worst flood-hit province of the country, wherein, a total of 154,35 livestock have also been killed by the intense rain waters. Out of 402 people killed in Sindh by flooding 151 are men, 69 women, and 160 children. In Sindh, 1,055 people have been injured due to rain-related incidents including 600 men, 255 women, and 200 children. Flood waters have damaged 884,597 houses in Sindh of which 631,389 are partially damaged and 253,208 are fully destroyed. Intense rainwater has also swept away 2,328 kilometres of roads in Sindh and destroyed 60 bridges.

In Punjab, a total of 168 people have lost their lives owing to various rain-related incidents including 87 men, 42 women, and 39 children, while 105 people including 54 men, 36 women and 15 children have received injuries.

In Punjab, a total of 46,320 houses are damaged of which 297,30 are partially and 165,90 completely destroyed. In Punjab, 202,593 livestock have also been swept away in rain waters. In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the floods have claimed the lives of 258 people which include 114 men, 36 women and 108 children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022