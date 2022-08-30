Xi, Modi express solidarity with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed solidarity with Pakistan as the country faces a catastrophic situation due to floods.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China will continue to provide all possible assistance to Pakistan to deal with floods. Issuing a goodwill message to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi, Xi Jinping expressed solidarity with the flood victims.

“I believe that the government and people of Pakistan will overcome the disasters of the floods through joint efforts”, Xi Jinping hoped.

On the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the social networking site Twitter that he was saddened to see the flood disaster in Pakistan. He further wrote, “We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those who died in the natural calamity”.