Pakistan

COAS visits relief camps in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited army troops busy in relief activities in far-flung flood-affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdadkot.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief spent whole day with flood victims in relief and medical camps. The army chief also met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

Speaking on the occasion, he said helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and we must take pride to serve them to the best of our abilities.

Sindh COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa Pakistan Army troops relief activities Floods in Pakistan COAS visits relief camps

