Aug 30, 2022
Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a sizeable fall in the local market, traders said. They dipped by Rs1400 to...
Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 07:13am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a sizeable fall in the local market, traders said. They dipped by Rs1400 to Rs145600 per tola and Rs1200 to Rs124828 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1728 pee ounce. Silver was available for Rs1530 per tola and Rs1311.72 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

