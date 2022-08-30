AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Stakeholders Group wants to attend meeting on PSM

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2022 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: While welcoming the proposed visit of the Senate Standing Committee on the Ministry of Industries and Production (MOI&P) to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on August 31, 2022 (tomorrow), the PSMC Stakeholders Group has sought permission to become part of the meeting.

In a letter to the Chairperson of Standing Committee, Khalida Ateeb, PSMC’s convener Mumrez Khan has requested that a seven-member delegation of Stakeholders Group intends to join/ attend the meeting for apprising “plights of stakeholders (employees, dealers, suppliers & contractors)”.

“We have a workable/ bankable plan for PSM revival to be compared with MoI&P/ Privatisation Commission/ Government flawed and non-transparent roadmap adopted by PTI government from 2018-19, for ‘PSM revival’ and status quo continued by the present PDM government is leading to further financial disaster.”

Keeping in view the deliberate destruction of profit earning organization from 2005 to 2022 to benefit the private sector’s few companies, the PSM losses coupled with increase in payable debts reached over Rs650 billion, whereas, if loss to revenue and additional steel import bill due to closure of PSM public exchequer were considered the looses were in billions of dollars, he said.

However, persons at fault involved in non-transparent privatization process remained unaccountable despite our complaints, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSM Senate Standing Committee Ministry of Industries and Production Stakeholders Group

Comments

1000 characters

Stakeholders Group wants to attend meeting on PSM

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories