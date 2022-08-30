IMF programme: PML-N readies resolution about Tareen’s ‘conspiracy against state’

LAHORE: A resolution expressing concern over the audio calls of Shaukat Tareen, Mohsin Laghari and Taimur Jhagra regarding the IMF programme was submitted in the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was submitted by Muslim League Nawaz member Hina Parvez Butt.

According to the resolution Punjab Assembly expresses deep concern over the audio calls of Shaukat Tareen, Mohsin Leghari and Timur Jhagra regarding the IMF program. Former finance minister Shaukat Tareen is systematically hatching conspiracy against Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan is continuously negotiating with the IMF to manage the country’s economy. At such a crucial time, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s anti-Pakistan activity is highly condemnable.

The resolution demands immediate investigation on the alleged audio calls of Shaukat Tareen, Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022